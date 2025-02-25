Mass murder in Kerala: Man kills 5, including family, over mystery feud

A 23-year-old man allegedly killed five people, including four of his close family members, across three villages in Thiruvananthapuram district on Monday. The crime came to light when the accused, identified as Afan, walked into the Venjaramoodu police station and confessed to the killings late at night, reported The Indian Express.

Afan initially claimed to have murdered six individuals. However, his mother, Shemy, who is also battling cancer, survived with injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP KS Sudarsan confirmed five deaths and one critical injury, stating that three cases have been registered across two police stations.

“The motive can only be confirmed after a detailed statement from the accused. There are indications of financial issues, and gold is reportedly missing. These aspects need verification. A hammer has been recovered from the crime scene,” the officer said.