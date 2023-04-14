Home / India News / LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal's fight against corruption won't stop, says AAP

Catch live updates from across the globe here

Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 8:59 PM IST
AAP MP Sanjay Singh said in a media interaction that Arvind Kejriwal has been sent a CBI summon. he added, "I would like to tell the PM - you and your government are covered in corruption from head to toe and Arvind Kejriwal's fight will not stop with this CBI summon. The conspiracy hatched by you to arrest, jail and take action against Arvind Kejriwal on 16th April will not stifle his voice,"


CBI summons Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on April 16 to question him in the excise policy case.
8:59 PM Apr 23

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 9:03 PM IST

