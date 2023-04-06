Inflation kept at 6% or below despite adverse circumstances, says FM

Heading

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the inflation has been kept at six per cent or below despite adverse circumstances as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Price rise is a matter on which the Centre is very sensitive and responsive, she said., Sitharaman said the pandemic and the conflict had a bearing on the prices of commodities which India import, adding that the government has taken measures including giving subsidies., Will you compare the situation prevailing everywhere, particularly after Covid, particularly after Russia and Ukraine war? The (prices of) commodities we import are all Read More