Home / India News / Inflation kept at 6% or below despite adverse circumstances, says FM

Inflation kept at 6% or below despite adverse circumstances, says FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman welcomes RBI decision, says it has taken a 'good call'

Inflation kept at 6% or below despite adverse circumstances, says FM

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 5:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Heading

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the inflation has been kept at six per cent or below despite adverse circumstances as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Read More

Key Event

5:22 PM Apr 23

RBI to set up portal to search across multiple banks for unclaimed deposits

5:22 PM Apr 23

RBI to set up portal to search across multiple banks for unclaimed deposits

5:22 PM Apr 23

RBI to set up portal to search across multiple banks for unclaimed deposits

across multiple banks for unclaimed deposits

5:22 PM Apr 23

RBI to set up portal to search across multiple banks for unclaimed deposits

across multiple banks for unclaimed deposits

Topics :AstaGuru

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

Demand for affordable Indian generic Covid vaccines skyrocket in China

India logs single-day rise of 99 fresh Covid cases, no deaths: Data

Personal Finance

Green bonds, SLBs, MDBs in focus at G20 meet on sustainable finance

Sundaram Home Finance reports net profit of Rs 52.56 crore in Q3

Virtual Reality

Meta tests 'members-only space' in virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds

Microsoft shutting down social virtual reality platform AltspaceVR

Environment

Indian NGO shares initiatives on road safety, environment at ECOSOC forum

Green buildings and infra will ensure environmental sustainability

Next Story