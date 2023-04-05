Home / India News / Delhi-Mumbai expressway, a battle between the heart and

Delhi-Mumbai expressway, a battle between the heart and

If you are going to Jaipur from Delhi, the new stretch of the National Expressway 4 (NE4) makes the journey more enjoyable than the destination

V Vaidyanathan
Premium
Delhi-Mumbai expressway, a battle between the heart and

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 8:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The car is not racing yet, says the speedometer. The pulse is, says the smartwatch. It is a regular weekday morning, and we are headed toJaipur. This, however, is a journey that is as important, perhaps more, than the destination. We will stretch our SUV's legs on the spanking newexpresswaythat has just opened. We are talking about the Sohna-Dausa segment of the NationalExpressway4 (NE4) – b

Topics :NARENDRA MODIHowdy Modi

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 8:37 PM IST

Also Read

Apollo Global, Blackstone and KKR eye Silicon Valley Bank assets

If delay in FTA talks, GCC nations can join India-UAE trade deal

Facebook announces 2022 Community Accelerator participants in India

LIVE: India is world's 3rd largest startup ecosystem, says Smriti Irani

PM Modi's security breached during roadshow in Karnataka; man intercepted

TEST Unveiling the Secret Weapon of NEET Toppers: Objective NCERT

Test Live Blog 04042023

RCap auction postponed to April 11 even as Torrent pursues litigation

India at 75: The Constitution hasn't worked well in at least 105 ways

Rahul gets bail in defamation case; hearing in Surat court on April 13

Explore News

COVID-19

Demand for affordable Indian generic Covid vaccines skyrocket in China

India logs single-day rise of 99 fresh Covid cases, no deaths: Data

Personal Finance

Green bonds, SLBs, MDBs in focus at G20 meet on sustainable finance

Sundaram Home Finance reports net profit of Rs 52.56 crore in Q3

Virtual Reality

Meta tests 'members-only space' in virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds

Microsoft shutting down social virtual reality platform AltspaceVR

Environment

Indian NGO shares initiatives on road safety, environment at ECOSOC forum

Green buildings and infra will ensure environmental sustainability

Next Story