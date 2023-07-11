Home / India News / Bullish Market in 5th day ; Sensex up 456 pts, Nifty tops 19000

Bullish Market in 5th day ; Sensex up 456 pts, Nifty tops 19000

Bullish Market in 5th day ; Sensex up 456 pts, Nifty tops 19000

BS

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 3:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Shares of the Bajaj twins, Tata Communications, Power Finance Corporation, and Sanghvi Movers were seen trading with strong momentum on Tuesday. Sanghvi Movers and Power Finance Corporation reached a new all-time high, while Tata Communications gained over 5 per cent.


Shares of the Bajaj twins, Tata Communications, Power Finance Corporation, and Sanghvi Movers were seen trading with strong momentum on Tuesday. Sanghvi Movers and Power Finance Corporation reached a new all-time high, while Tata Communications gained over 5 per cent. 



Shares of the Bajaj twins, Tata Communications, Power Finance Corporation, and Sanghvi Movers were seen trading with strong momentum on Tuesday. Sanghvi Movers and Power Finance Corporation reached a new all-time high, while Tata Communications gained over 5 per cent.  

Also Read

Rcb vs lsg live score ipl 2023 match 15 bengaluru live blog and updates

Hockey World Cup Quarterfinal Highlights: Australia, Belgium through to SF

Hockey World Cup Quarterfinal Hlts: Germany, Netherlands through to semis

Hockey World Cup Semis Highlights: Belgium beat the Dutch; GER go past AUS

IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH Highlights: Krunal's super show wins it for Lucknow

Why Europe can't give weapons to Ukraine quickly even after 1.5 yrs of war

HDFC Bank-HDFC's combined loan book up 13.1%; deposits up 16.2% in Q1

Reliance Jio's new feature phone offering? How do brokerages view

Reliance Jio's new feature phone offering? How do brokerages view

For advising on $64 billion HDFC Bank deal, bankers get a 0.0002%

Topics :retail market

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story