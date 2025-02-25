Ambani and Adani announce Rs 50,000 crore investment in Assam at summit

At the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati, Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani announced an investment of Rs 50,000 crore in Assam. Addressing the summit on Tuesday, Adani highlighted the transformative impact of such investor summits over the past two decades, stating that they have surpassed their original ambitions and played a crucial role in driving India’s development.

Mukesh Ambani also annonced an investment of Rs 50,000 crore in Assam at the summit.

"In the past two decades, these investor summits have far exceeded their original ambitions. They have become catalysts for transformative change, attracting billions of dollars in investments and foundationally driving your vision of a Viksit Bharat," Adani said.

Full size

Also Read

leadership This announcement comes a day after Adani announced a Rs 2.1 trillion investment in Madhya Pradesh during the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit in Bhopal. This investment, expected to generate over 100,000 jobs, will focus on multiple sectors, including a greenfield smart city, an airport project, and a coal gasification initiative. Discussions for further investments in the state are ongoing.

Praising Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Adani commended his leadership and dedication to social reforms.

"Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, every time I meet you, I leave inspired. I have known no recent first-time Chief Minister who has ignited such hope and then transformed that hope into action and remarkable progress," Adani said.

war

tata Praising Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Adani commended his leadership and dedication to social reforms.

ajai "Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, every time I meet you, I leave inspired. I have known no recent first-time Chief Minister who has ignited such hope and then transformed that hope into action and remarkable progress," Adani said.

This announcement comes a day after Adani announced a Rs 2.1 trillion investment in Madhya Pradesh during the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit in Bhopal. This investment, expected to generate over 100,000 jobs, will focus on multiple sectors, including a greenfield smart city, an airport project, and a coal gasification initiative. Discussions for further investments in the state are ongoing.

BS

Praising Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Adani commended his leadership and dedication to social reforms.

investments in the state are ongoing. Atishi Takes Charge As Chief Minister This announcement comes a day after Adani announced a Rs 2.1 trillion investment in Madhya Pradesh during the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit in Bhopal. This investment, expected to generate over 100,000 jobs, will focus on multiple sectors, including a greenfield smart city, an airport project, and a coal gasification initiative. Discussions for furtherinvestments in the state are ongoing.

Praising Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Adani commended his leadership and dedication to social reforms.

food

At the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati, Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani announced an investment of Rs 50,000 crore in Assam. Addressing the summit on Tuesday, Adani highlighted the transformative impact of such investor summits over the past two decades, stating that they have surpassed their original ambitions and played a crucial role in driving India’s development.

Mukesh Ambani also annonced an investment of Rs 50,000 crore in Assam at the summit.

BS

"In the past two decades, these investor summits have far exceeded their original ambitions. They have become catalysts for transformative change, attracting billions of dollars in investments and foundationally driving your vision of a Viksit Bharat," Adani said.

food

R C Bhargava This announcement comes a day after Adani announced a Rs 2.1 trillion investment in Madhya Pradesh during the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit in Bhopal. This investment, expected to generate over 100,000 jobs, will focus on multiple sectors, including a greenfield smart city, an airport project, and a coal gasification initiative. Discussions for further investments in the state are ongoing.

Praising Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Adani commended his leadership and dedication to social reforms.

"Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, every time I meet you, I leave inspired. I have known no recent first-time Chief Minister who has ignited such hope and then transformed that hope into action and remarkable progress," Adani said.

Leopold cafe

This announcement comes a day after Adani announced a Rs 2.1 trillion investment in Madhya Pradesh during the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit in Bhopal. This investment, expected to generate over 100,000 jobs, will focus on multiple sectors, including a greenfield smart city, an airport project, and a coal gasification initiative. Discussions for further investments in the state are ongoing.

Praising Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Adani commended his leadership and dedication to social reforms.

This announcement comes a day after Adani announced a Rs 2.1 trillion investment in Madhya Pradesh during the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit in Bhopal. This investment, expected to generate over 100,000 jobs, will focus on multiple sectors, including a greenfield smart city, an airport project, and a coal gasification initiative. Discussions for further investments in the state are ongoing.

Praising Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Adani commended his leadership and dedication to social reforms.