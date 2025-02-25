Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ambani and Adani announce Rs 50,000 crore investment in Assam at summit

Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: This announcement comes a day after Adani announced a Rs 2.1 trillion investment in Madhya Pradesh during the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit in Bhopal

Feb 25 2025 | 12:32 PM IST
At the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati, Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani announced an investment of Rs 50,000 crore in Assam. Addressing the summit on Tuesday, Adani highlighted the transformative impact of such investor summits over the past two decades, stating that they have surpassed their original ambitions and played a crucial role in driving India’s development.
 
Mukesh Ambani also annonced an investment of Rs 50,000 crore in Assam at the summit. 
 
"In the past two decades, these investor summits have far exceeded their original ambitions. They have become catalysts for transformative change, attracting billions of dollars in investments and foundationally driving your vision of a Viksit Bharat," Adani said.  
This announcement comes a day after Adani announced a Rs 2.1 trillion investment in Madhya Pradesh during the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit in Bhopal. This investment, expected to generate over 100,000 jobs, will focus on multiple sectors, including a greenfield smart city, an airport project, and a coal gasification initiative. Discussions for further investments in the state are ongoing. 
First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

