HPCL aims to cut diesel purchase from other cos following output boost

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp will cut its diesel purchases from other refiners as it has commissioned a 3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) hydrocracker at its recently upgraded Vizag refinery, its head of refineries S Bharathan said on Monday.

It also buys refined fuels from its joint venture company HPCL-Mittal Energy.

Vizag refinery will operate at 13.5 mtpa capacity in the current fiscal year and at full capacity of 15 mtpa in the next fiscal, Bharathan said.

State-owned HPCL buys fuels from refiners such as Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Nayara Energy and Reliance Industries as its domestic sales are higher than the output from its two refineries at Mumbai in western India and Vizag in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.