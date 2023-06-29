Home / Finance / News / EPFO extends deadline to apply for higher pension for members till July 11

EPFO extends deadline to apply for higher pension for members till July 11

The last opportunity of 15 days is being given to remove any difficulty faced by the eligible pensioners/ members, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation said in a statement

Jun 29 2023
Retirement fund body EPFO has extended the deadline for filing applications to opt for a higher pension till July 11.

This is the second extension of the deadline for applying for a higher pension. Earlier, it was extended from May 3, 2023, to June 26, 2023.

The last opportunity of 15 days is being given to remove any difficulty faced by the eligible pensioners/ members, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation said in a statement.

"Accordingly, the last date for submission of Applications for Validation of Option/ Joint Options by employees is extended to July 11, 2023," it added.

"Online facility has been made available by EPFO for submitting Applications for Validation of Options/Joint Options for pension on higher wages. The facility is for eligible pensioners/members in compliance with the Hon'ble Supreme Court order dated November 04, 2022," the statement said.

"Timeline for applying for higher pension has been extended by 3 months for the employer and 15 days for the employee (member)," Raghunathan KE, Member representing Employers, Central Board of Trustees, EPFO, told PTI.

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 1:01 AM IST

