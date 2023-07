Lenders to debt-ridden Reliance Capital have voted in favour of a resolution plan submitted by Hinduja Group firm IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL), which made the highest cash offer of Rs 9,661 crore and was the lone bidder in the second round of auction.

An overwhelming majority of 99.6 per cent votes supported the IIHL plan as voting concluded on Thursday, banking sources told Business Standard.