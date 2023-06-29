Home / Finance / Analysis / Fed may tighten financial rules after US bank failures, says Powell

Fed may tighten financial rules after US bank failures, says Powell

Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank exposed different vulnerabilities that the Fed will likely address through new proposals, Powell said

Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 10:54 PM IST
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday that the central bank may have to tighten its oversight of the American financial system in the wake of the failure of three large US banks this spring.

Powell said in prepared remarks delivered at a banking conference in Madrid that tougher regulations put in place after the 2007-2008 financial crisis have made large multinational banks much more resilient to widespread loan defaults, such as the bursting of the housing bubble that led to that crisis.

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 10:54 PM IST

