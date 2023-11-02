Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / News / Candidate have decided to give Candidate Shivraj farewell: Kamal Candidate

Candidate have decided to give Candidate Shivraj farewell: Kamal Candidate

Dubbing Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as 'thagraj' (king of cheats), Kamal Nath alleged the latter had deceived the people of the state in his 18-year rule

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2023 | 1:51 PM IST
The Congress' chief ministerial face in Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, on Wednesday slammed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, saying that people have decided to bid him farewell.
"Wherever I go, I see that people have decided to give Shivraj a warm farewell. Shivraj Singh's 22,000 announcements... and in the last five months, his announcement machine has been running at double speed. The battery of the announcement machine is going to run out soon," Congress leader and former MP CM Kamal Nath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Topics :Shivraj Singh Chauhan

First Published: Nov 02 2023 | 1:50 PM IST

