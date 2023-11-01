Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / News / Shivraj Chouhan slams Kamal Nath, says 'he defames Madhya Pradesh'

Slamming Kamal Nath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said 'Those who called MP a chaupat pradesh, used to try to ruin the state'

Last Updated : Nov 01 2023 | 4:04 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday hit out at former CM and state Congress chief Kamal Nath, alleging that Nath had defamed the state.
"Madhya Pradesh is not Kamal Nath's state. He does not have affection for the state. He defames Madhya Pradesh. Calling Madhya Pradesh a 'chaupat pradesh' [ruined state] is an insult to the state and the people of the state. If you [Nath] have political enmity with me, you should target me, but why do you insult Madhya Pradesh," the CM was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
"Those who called MP a chaupat pradesh, used to try to ruin the state. It is the state where there is public wealth, forest, minerals, natural resources and innocent people and they [Congress] call them chaupat. Even before this, they had insulted the country. The public will not tolerate this insult to Madhya Pradesh and the country," he added. Also Read: Kamal Nath's son sends out invite for father's oath-taking as MP CM
Recently addressing an election rally in the state, Kamal Nath said that the BJP had ruined the state and made the state a chaupat pradesh.
"The BJP has ruined the entire state; it has made the state a chaupat pradesh. It has made the chaupat agriculture system, the employment system, recruitment, health, education, the economy and ruined law and order. Chaupat pradesh is in front of you [the public]," former CM Nath said.
Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

Shivraj Shingh Chauhan

First Published: Nov 01 2023 | 1:31 PM IST

