Home / Economy / News / India to start coal export by 2025-26, says Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi

India to start coal export by 2025-26, says Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi

Asserting that India has adequate coal reserves, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said the country will start exporting the dry fuel by 2025-26.

Press Trust of India |Business Standard | New Delhi
Premium
India to start coal export by 2025-26, says Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 6:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Asserting that India has adequate coal reserves, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said the country will start exporting the dry fuel by 2025-26. From a net importer of coal, India is mov

Topics :coal industry

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 6:51 PM IST

Also Read

Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help?

Focus is to capture, not halt, carbon emissions: Coal min Pralhad Joshi

'Greening' of coal: A peek into India's evolving stance towards emission

CoalMin launches largest-ever commercial coal auction of 141 mines

Coal India banks on South Eastern Coalfields for output in Chhattisgarh

India better placed than most to face turmoil, says RBI report

In pictures: The five global CEOs who will interact with PM Modi today

What about our onboarding? Freshers who got offer letters ask Wipro

Uzbekistan claims 18 children die after consuming cough syrup made....

Fiscal slippage in FY23 likely as govt seeks to spend Rs 1.5 trillion more

Explore News

COVID-19

Demand for affordable Indian generic Covid vaccines skyrocket in China

India logs single-day rise of 99 fresh Covid cases, no deaths: Data

Personal Finance

Green bonds, SLBs, MDBs in focus at G20 meet on sustainable finance

Sundaram Home Finance reports net profit of Rs 52.56 crore in Q3

Virtual Reality

Meta tests 'members-only space' in virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds

Microsoft shutting down social virtual reality platform AltspaceVR

Environment

Indian NGO shares initiatives on road safety, environment at ECOSOC forum

Green buildings and infra will ensure environmental sustainability

Next Story