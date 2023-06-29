Home / Economy / Analysis / TCS banned 6 employees, 6 associate firms: Chandrasekaran on jobs scam

TCS banned 6 employees, 6 associate firms: Chandrasekaran on jobs scam

The largest IT services exporter is investigating the role of three more of its employees, Chandrasekaran said while speaking at the TCS annual general meeting

Web Exclusive

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 10:44 PM IST
TCS has taken action against six employees after finding them guilty of accepting favours from certain staffing firms in the appointment of contractual workers, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Thursday.

The largest IT services exporter is investigating the role of three more of its employees, Chandrasekaran said while speaking at the TCS annual general meeting here.

"We have banned six employees and also six companies," he said in response to questions from shareholders.

He said the company received two separate whistleblower complaints -- one pertaining to appointment of business associates or contractual workers in the US, and one in India, in late February and March, after which it investigated the allegations.

Topics :TCS

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 10:44 PM IST

