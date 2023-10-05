Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / Global giants tap Indian consumers, spend $3,600 a second on World Cup ads

Global giants tap Indian consumers, spend $3,600 a second on World Cup ads

Brands are likely to spend about Rs 2,000 crore ($240 million) in advertisement spots on streaming platforms during the tournament, estimates Jehil Thakkar, a partner at Deloitte India

New Delhi
TMS

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 5:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Global giants tap Indian consumers, spend $3,600 a second on World Cup ads

India will be hosting the tournament, which begins on Oct. 5 and runs through mid-November, guaranteeing sponsors more than a billion viewers across the world from Europe to Oceania. But it’s the consumers in the world’s most populous nation who are the biggest prize, particularly for foreign brands, said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. 

Key Events

12:17 PM

Global giants tap Indian consumers, spend $3,600 a second on World Cup ads

 
India will be hosting the tournament, which begins on Oct. 5 and runs through mid-November, guaranteeing sponsors more than a billion viewers across the world from Europe to Oceania. But it’s the consumers in the world’s most populous nation who are the biggest prize, particularly for foreign brands, said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. 

Brands are likely to spend about Rs 2,000 crore ($240 million) in advertisement spots on streaming platforms during the tournament, estimates Jehil Thakkar, a partner at Deloitte India. A 10-second advertising slot during matches costs up to Rs 3 lakh, a 40 per cent increase compared to the last World Cup in 2019, he said.
Indigo

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT