IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by CSK

Apart from Ben Stokes, and Ambatai Rayduu, who were already out of IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings released six other players. Find out who they are

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 1:19 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) became the first team to announce their list of released players before the Indian Premier League 2024 auction. On the last day to announce the list of retained players on Sunday, November 26, Chennai released overseas players such as Kyle Jamieson and Sisanda Magala. Among the Indian releases featured Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma and Subhranshu Senapati.  The biggest news of the retention day list for the CSK fans was that MS Dhoni, the talismanic and legendary leader of the pack will continue to be a part of the Super Kings. 
Apart from these players, Ben Stokes had already announced that he could not be part of the IPL 2024 and Amabati Rayudu had announced his retirement as well. Dwaine Pretorious was released earlier this year. After the release of these players, CSK are left with Rupees 32 crore in their purse. 

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

