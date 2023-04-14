Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2023 PBKS vs GT preview: Dhawan's Kings eye win over Titans in Mohali

IPL 2023 PBKS vs GT preview: Dhawan's Kings eye win over Titans in Mohali

Gujarat surely want their skipper Hardik Pandya back in the mix as his leadership skills proved crucial in the last match when Rashid Khan, his deputy wasn't able to handle his bowlers well

bhushan deshmukh test Mohali
Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 3:24 PM IST
Match Preview

The Punjab Kings would look upon their last game and think that if any other batter could have just stuck around with Shikhar Dhawan, the story might have been different. Similarly, Gujarat Titans would wonder if they could have bowled anyone apart from Yash Dayal in the last over against Kolkata Knight Riders in which Rinku Singh hit five sixes. 

These two thinkers meet in tonight’s Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. Punjab are not sure whether they will have Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the playing 11 after he was ruled out of the last game following an injury. Gujarat, though, would surely want their skipper Hardik Pandya back in the mix as his leadership skills proved to be crucial in the last match when Rashid Khan, his deputy wasn’t able to handle his bowlers well. 
Key Event

4:48 PM Apr 23

4:46 PM Apr 23

4:42 PM Apr 23

4:48 PM Apr 23

4:46 PM Apr 23

Alzarri Joseph continuously bowled length and targeted the hips of Matthew Short. He managed to get the ball away only twice and in both the times, he was able to get a boundary. First time it was the wrists that played it fine off the deep fine leg and second time was the brutal strength of the forearms as he pulled one over deep mid-wicket for a six. 

Punjab Kings 43/2 in 5.1 Overs


4:42 PM Apr 23

The Gujarat Titans wasted a review as they appealed for Leg Before Wicket against Shikhar Dhawan after the bowler Joshua Little showed great confidence in the initial shout. However, the umpire said no and Pandya went for the review. It came out to be an inside edge to the pads and that’s how Dhawan survived and Titans lost a review. 

4:39 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Gorgeous cover drive will end the over

The over by Joshua Little came to an end with a gorgeous cover drive from Shikhar Dhawan. Punjabs Kings’ score after two overs is 16/1.

4:38 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Movement from Little

Joshua Little has started with away movement to Shikhar Dhawan. He looks ready to move the ball. But just as I say, Dhawan has hit him for a four 

4:36 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Short off the mark

4:34 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Another duck for Prabhsimran Singh

Punjab have bad start once again as Prabhsimarn Singh has been removed for a duck by Mohd Shami
4:32 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Rabada starts in the playing 11

4:29 PM Apr 23

Veteran IPL speedster Mohit Shrama, who got into the Indian side courtesy his IPL performances for Chennai Super Kings would be seen playing the league for the first time in four years. He last played a game in 2019. He has so far played 86 matches and taken 92 wickets in them. 

4:18 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Pandya wins toss, Titans to bowl first

Gujarat Titans’ skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first at the PCA Stadium in Mohali against the home team’s skipper Shikhar Dhawan. 

4:14 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Titans fans have made it to the ground already

4:14 PM Apr 23

4:09 PM Apr 23

Veteran IPL speedster Mohit Shrama, who got into the Indian side courtesy his IPL performances for Chennai Super Kings would be seen playing the league for the first time in four years. He last played a game in 2019. He has so far played 86 matches and taken 92 wickets in them. 

 

4:06 PM Apr 23

Gujarat Titans’ skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first at the PCA Stadium in Mohali against the home team’s skipper Shikhar Dhawan. 

4:05 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: The bowlers that Punjab will rely upon

4:01 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Two all-rounders catching up with each other

3:52 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans playing combination

The Gujarat side would be welcoming their captain back into the playing 11. David Miller hasn’t got much of a chance to showcase his batting so far, so he could be a crucial player tonight. Vijay Shankar’s form has been a great value addition to the team. Yash Dayal might not see himself in the starting 11 but could be used as an impact substitute for Sai Sudharsan

3:44 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Live Streaming and Broadcast information

The match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The same can also be watched on Television network Star Sports

PBKS Playing 11 

Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh
 
Impact Substitute options: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide
 

3:40 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Mohali Weather Forecast

With humidity at 18% and a temperature around 34 degrees Celsius to start the game, it would be ideal weather for cricket. As the night would progress, the temperatures would fall and humidity would rise, making it a smooth transition for players. Dew would be there and hence bowling first would be the first choice of captains. 

3:37 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Pitch Report & Toss information

The Mohali wicket is a true bounce wicket and provides ample opportunities for both batters and bowlers to try themselves. The boundaries are not very short either, making it a good battleground. The only issue for fielders is that the floodlights are very low.

The toss between Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan and his Gujarat Titans counterpart Hardik Pandya would take place at 07:00 pm IST at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. 

Photo: Twitter

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 3:28 PM IST

