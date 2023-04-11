Home / Companies / Start Ups / Indian startups move court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

Indian startups move court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) last month asked India's antitrust regulator to investigate Google for devising a new system startups say still charges them a high service fee

Indian startups move court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

Apr 11 2023
A group of Indian startups has asked a court to suspend Alphabet Inc Google's new in-app billing fee system until the country's antitrust body investigates the U.S. firm for alleged non-compliance with its directives, a legal filing showed. The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) last month asked India's antitrust regulator to investigate Google for devising a new system startups say stillundefined

Apr 11 2023

