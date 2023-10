Visa application startup Atlys raises $12 million in series A funding

Online visa application platform Atlys announced on Thursday that it had raised $12 million in series A funding led by Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India) and Elevation Capital.

Atlys said it plans to allocate this capital to enhance its product offerings for travellers, expand its customer base and reinforce its team by recruiting top talent. The company had previously secured $5 million in a seed round in 2021.

Existing investors such as Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), the Musical Duo Chainsmokers, South Park Commons, Pinterest Founders, and others also participated in this round.