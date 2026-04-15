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Home / World News / US intel indicates China plans to ship air defense systems to Iran: Report*&^%!

US intel indicates China plans to ship air defense systems to Iran: Report*&^%!

Beijing is preparing to transfer shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADs, CNN said, citing sources it did not name

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Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 1:48 PM IST

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US intelligence indicates China is preparing to deliver new air defense systems to Iran within the next few weeks, CNN reported late on Friday, citing three people familiar with recent intelligence assessments.
 
The network said there are indications that Beijing is working to route the shipments through third countries to mask their origin.
 
The US State Department, the White House, the Chinese embassy in Washington and China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
 
Beijing is preparing to transfer shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADs, CNN said, citing sources it did not name.
 
 
The US and Iran are set to hold high-level negotiations on Saturday in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, seeking ways to end their six-week-old war.
 

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Topics : BS Reads China Iran US Iran tensions air defence

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 1:48 PM IST

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