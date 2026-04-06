Intelligence chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guard killed in strikes
The head of intelligence for Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard was killed Monday in an attack targeting him, Iranian state media reported.
Jeffrey Goldfarb
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The head of intelligence for Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard was killed Monday in an attack targeting him, Iranian state media reported.
The Guard blamed the attack on the United States and Israel.
It did not elaborate on where Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi was killed. However, multiple airstrikes targeted residential areas around Iran's capital, Tehran, early Monday morning.
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Topics : Iran Israel conflict
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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 4:03 PM IST