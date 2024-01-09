Travelling overseas for a holiday? How to best use your cards fo gains

ALSO READ: What to know about Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 whose door blew off? tested by santosh everal countries have rolled out the red carpet in 2023 by offering visa-free travel to Indian passport holders, which is great news for last-minute travellers as they can now choose from options like Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Nepal, among others, to visit without having to get a travel visa, as long as they have the essential passport (valid for at least six months beyond the planned departure date), a valid return ticket, accommodation bookings and travel insurance.

According to a recent survey conducted by digital payments provider Visa, 95% of Indian travellers intended to use their credit, debit or travel prepaid cards for payments at international travel destinations. Here is how best you can use your cards when holidaying abroad: