SC seeks govt's response on pleas by online gaming cos challenging 28% GST

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday directed the Centre and Goods and Services Tax (GST) department to file their response within two weeks to the pleas by online gaming companies challenging the 28 per cent GST on all forms of online real-money gaming.

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, issued notice in pleas by online gaming companies such as Head Digital Works, Games 24/7, and Dream 11 challenging the government's decision to retrospectively impose the tax on the full value of the online bets placed, not on the gross gaming revenue.