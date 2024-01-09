Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SC seeks govt's response on pleas by online gaming cos challenging 28% GST

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, issued notice in pleas by online gaming companies such as Head Digital Works, Games 24/7, and Dream 11 challenging the government's decision

BS

BS

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday directed the Centre and Goods and Services Tax (GST) department to file their response within two weeks to the pleas by online gaming companies challenging the 28 per cent GST on all forms of online real-money gaming.
The bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, issued notice in pleas by online gaming companies such as Head Digital Works, Games 24/7, and Dream 11 challenging the government's decision to retrospectively impose the tax on the full value of the online bets placed, not on the gross gaming revenue.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

No compromise on OTT rules on display of anti-tobacco warnings: Govt

TMS Ep433: K'taka elections, foreign education, markets, Al-Qadir Trust

Telecom Bill 2023: GMPC players may get spectrum at administered price

Oscar Pistorius to be released on parole after nearly 9 years in prison

What to know about Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 whose door blew off?

foreign education, markets, Al-Qadir Trust

737 Max 9 whose door blew off?

What to know about Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 whose door blew off?

Oscar Pistorius to be released on parole after nearly 9 years in prison

Visa application startup Atlys raises $12 million in series A funding

Topics : AstaGuru

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesNarendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiRajnath SinghISROBJPNitin GadkariHindenburg ReportWorld Economic Forum
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
BUDGET 2022Budget With BSElections 2022Lok Sabha Elections 2019
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon