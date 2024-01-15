ICICI hiring 30 investment bankers on expectations of record fundraising

By Baiju Kalesh

India’s second-largest private lender ICICI Bank Ltd. is on a hiring spree, anticipating that fundraising by companies will hit a record high this year and next.

The firm plans 15 new hires in its investment banking division this year to beef up its mergers and acquisitions, private equity and fundraising practices, and another 15 in sales, trading and research, said Ajay Saraf, head of investment banking and institutional equities at the lender’s ICICI Securities Ltd. unit.

Positions range from associate to executive vice president level, with most of the senior hires coming from rival banks, Saraf told Bloomberg News in a recent interview in Mumbai.