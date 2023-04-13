Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

There is no such thing as free shipping.Even so, Amazon.com and other online retailers who use so-called free delivery to cultivate customer loyalty are scrambling to keep it from draining profits as costs climb and e-commerce contracts.
They are adding fees for faster service, raising minimum purchase requirements and making other changes that shift more costs to consumers who are struggling with financial issues of their own.
“The days of free delivery are numbered,” Ken Morris, managing partner at Cambridge Retail Advisors, said.
Retailers are beginning to look more like some airlines, which charge for better seating, transporting luggage and also restrict use of frequent flyer points, Morris said.
Also Read
Amazon to pull down shutters in food-delivery business in India on Dec 29
Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Know deals, discounts, bank offers
Amazon announces members exclusive 'Prime Phones Party' sale: Details here
Amazon witnesses biggest ever festive sale in India, says top exec
Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Know offers detail, discounts and more
Twitter tags BBC as 'government funded media', British broadcaster objects
China ends Taiwan drills after practising blockades, precision strikes
China kicks off live drills near Taiwan in response to Tsai's visit to US
Japan books $16.6 bn current account surplus for 2nd consecutive month
Who leaked the alleged classified US documents online & what do they tell?
Product inflation and soaring shipping costs are making the service unsustainable as the prospect of recession threatens to wallop already-flagging online spending.