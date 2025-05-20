Friday, May 30, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Air India's Tel Aviv-bound flight diverted after missile attack on Israel

The attack happened less than an hour before the Air India flight AI139, operated with a Boeing 787 aircraft, was to land at Tel Aviv, the sources said

1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

An Air India flight from the national capital to Tel Aviv was diverted to Abu Dhabi on Sunday as there was a missile attack near the airport in the Israeli city, according to sources.

The airline has also suspended the Tel Aviv flights till May 6.

The attack happened less than an hour before the Air India flight AI139, operated with a Boeing 787 aircraft, was to land at Tel Aviv, the sources said.

"Air India flight AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv of 4 May 2025 was diverted to Abu Dhabi after an incident at Ben Gurion airport this morning.

 

Air India
First Published: May 20 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

