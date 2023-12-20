Sensex (    %)
                        
PKL 2024: Ajith Kumar helps Jaipur Pink Panthers register thrilling win

V Ajith Kumar produced a solid performance as Jaipur Pink Panthers pulled off a gripping 29-28 victory over Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10

Pro Kabaddi League Women

Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 8:17 PM IST

V Ajith Kumar produced a solid performance as Jaipur Pink Panthers pulled off a gripping 29-28 victory over Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 here on Sunday.
Raider Ajith was the star of the night with 14 raid points and two tackle points.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Sachin effected a raid and Ankit carried out a tackle point as the Pirates inched ahead at 2-0 in the fifth minute. By the 10th minute, the Pirates took a 6-1 lead, which they extended after inflicting the first 'all out' of the match.
Defender Sajin Chandrasekar upped his game as the Pirates raced away with a 10-point lead at 13-3 in the 13th minute.

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 8:17 PM IST

