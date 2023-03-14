Turkiye pulled out of the Facilitation for Development (IFD) discussion at the on Feb 1, 2023. More members will follow suit not just because of IFD's defective birth investment's negative mandate in line with the July 2004 General Council Decision, but for the implications of the Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) mechanism from International Agreements (IIA).

Germany, Spain, France, Netherlands, and Italy pulled out of the Energy Charter Treaty last year to stave off the ISDS mechanism. So far, 30 of the 53 members of the Energy Charter have faced 150 ISDS disputes.

The provision of the ISDS in IIAs has been controversial across countries as governments faced unpleasant experiences. The ISDS disputes are also costly, incurring an estimated average of $6 million for each party. Several efforts are underway to find alternative dispute-resolution methods in newer IIAs, including in IFD, which has opted for WTO's dispute mechanism.

However, in reality, the signatories of IFD cannot escape ISDS's clutches if they have already signed some IIAs. This linkage and the interplay of IIAs and the IFD are unambiguous.