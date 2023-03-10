Tata Technologies

In this section

Best of BS Opinion: Changing tracks, decluttering defence budget, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Capital crisis in Andhra, age of verbiage, and more

By 2030, CSK to be the world's leading T20 franchise: CEO Kasi Viswanathan

Govt may miss FY23 revised divestment target, says Bank of Baroda

Tata Motors Q3 preview: What to expect from auto major's quarterly results?

Why is the Tata group thirsting for Bisleri?

What is driving consolidation at the Tata group?

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Tata Sons to halve the number of listed companies from 29 to 15: Report

Tata TechnologiesLtd. has sought approval from India’s markets regulator for an initial public offering in which its parent carmakerTata MotorsLtd. and other investors will sell as many as 95.7 millio

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com