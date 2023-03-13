close

Hybrid energy project likely to start by 2024, says Jindal Stainless MD

The 300 MW hybrid project in partnership with ReNew is expected to commence operation in the next 18 months, Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal has said

Business Standard New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 13 2023 | 11:22 PM IST
The 300 MW hybrid project in partnership with ReNew is expected to commence operation in the next 18 months, Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal has said. In December 2022, Jindal Stain
Topics : Jindal Group

First Published: Mar 13 2023 | 11:22 PM IST

