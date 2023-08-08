G20's reform blueprint from Gandhinagar

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
The third meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) concluded in Gandhinagar on July 17-18. This meeting marked a significant milestone in addressing key global financial issues, building upon the agenda set during the first meeting under the Indian Presidency in February 2023. The Outcome Document and Chair’s Summary released after this meeting showcase the substantial progr