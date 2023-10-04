Didn't run Chinese propaganda, govt treats criticism as sedition: NewsClick

Online website NewClick, whose founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha was arrested under the contentious Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), has said that it does not propagate Chinese propaganda as claimed by investigators.

In a statement, it has said that NewsClick is an independent news website whose journalistic content is based on the "highest standards of the profession" and that it

Condemning the actions of the Narendra Modi-led central government, the website said that the government "treats criticism as sedition or anti-national" activity.