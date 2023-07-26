Bird watching with Sálim Ali

Gains from LLMs for India

Who can dethrone the US dollar?

India should move towards complete convertibility of rupee

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

Taxi to Take Off: Air India says Phase 1 of its transformation complete

WATCH IND vs WI 1st Test Highlights: Ashwin, Jaiswal star on Day 1

5G radios in India surpass 100,000 on March 5, Maharashtra leads count

Trai floats a consultation paper on various issues of FM Radio sector

Our terrace penthouse adjoins a lovely small public park with many tall trees and some water bodies. The summer heat was on us until a month ago and the cuckoo-shrike’s early morning call used to wake us up. It was “a rising crescendo of coo-hoo coohoos, followed by cooroo-cooroos as a signing off.” He often sat on a rusty shield-bearer, flicking his feathers like “a nervous gentleman tugging at his tie, an action rendering identification easy at a distance.” These vintage observations are from the ten-volume masterwork Birds of India and Pakistan by Sálim Ali and S Dillon Ripley (as are a

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com