Friday, May 30, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Best of BS Opinion: How we manage change can turn the future around

Best of BS Opinion: How we manage change can turn the future around

Today's columnists assess change, and the various forms it takes - from Trump's flip-flops to changing the ideal of what a company should do, to the Indian cricket team's leadership churn

Image
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hello, and welcome to BS Views, our daily wrap of the opinion page. Today's columnists assess change, and the various forms it takes - from Trump's flip-flops to changing the ideal of what a company should do, to the Indian cricket team's leadership churn, from data that throws up new realities to new realities that must force change on our borders. Read on. 
 
In our lead column today, Max Hastings argues that US President Donald Trump's dislike of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as his penchant for deal-making, has given Russia's President Vladimir Putin a clear upper hand at the negotiating
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon