Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Watch Will PSU banks continue to markets?

Will PSU banks continue to rule markets?

Image

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Tata Motors hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 513, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on expectation of strong earnings for January to March quarter (Q4FY24). Tata Group passenger cars & utility vehicles company is schedule to announce Q4 results on Friday, May 12.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Thus far in the calendar year 2023 (CY23), Tata Motors have outperformed the market by surging 32 per cent, as compared to 1 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Tata Motors is expected to report a healthy performance in Q4FY23 primarily tracking a recovery in wholesale volumes at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). Total sales volume at Indian operations was at 2.52 lakh units, up 10.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) with JLR sales volume (including China JV) anticipated at 1.08 lakh units, up 16.6 per cent QoQ.
On a consolidated basis for Q4FY23, ICICI Securities expect Tata Motors to report net sales of Rs 1.06 trillion, up 20 per cent QoQ. EBITDA in Q4FY23 is expected at Rs 13,664 crore with corresponding EBITDA margins at 12.9 per cent. JLR’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margins are expected at 13.5 per cent in Q4FY23. At the profit after tax (PAT) level, the brokerage firm expects the company to report profit of Rs 2,269 crore in Q4FY23.
On account of better-than-expected sales volume in Q4FY23, the brokerage firm Ventura Securities has improved their forecasted financials for Tata Motors. The consolidated revenue & EBITDA are expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8 per cent to Rs 518,095 crore and 33.1 per cent to 73,361 crore respectively over FY22-26E, while the blended EBITDA margin is expected to improve by 577bps to 14.2 per cent. Net earnings are expected to scale to Rs 23,023 crore (compared to the loss of Rs 11,441 crore) and net margins to reach 4.4 per cent by FY26E, the brokerage firm said. It has ‘buy’ rating on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 715 per share in next 30 months.


Also Read

Crypto wrap: Central banks' commentary on inflation keeping market weak

Suzlon Energy : Share Price is getting higer day by day in stock market

Stock market live : Nifty holds 18,600; ITC up 2%, The BSE MidCap

BofA Securities ups Nifty target to 20,500; sees markets get rerated

Telecom Bill 2023: GMPC players may get spectrum at administered price

MIT smitten by Indian equities

Stocks to Watch today, July 11: Vedanta, LIC, Vadilal, PCBL, Tata Comm, PFC

Nifty's long road to 19k makes 20,000 pts a tall order amid rich valuations

Sensex ends off record high, rises 195 pts; HDFC twins gain 2%, ITC dips

El Nino biggest immediate risk for the markets; not priced in yet: Analysts

Topics : Tata Consumer Products

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesNarendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiRajnath SinghISROBJPNitin GadkariHindenburg ReportWorld Economic Forum
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon