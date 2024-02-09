Watch Will PSU banks continue to markets?

Tata Motors is expected to report a healthy performance in Q4FY23 primarily tracking a recovery in wholesale volumes at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). Total sales volume at Indian operations was at 2.52 lakh units, up 10.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) with JLR sales volume (including China JV) anticipated at 1.08 lakh units, up 16.6 per cent QoQ.
On a consolidated basis for Q4FY23, ICICI Securities expect Tata Motors to report net sales of Rs 1.06 trillion, up 20 per cent QoQ. EBITDA in Q4FY23 is expected at Rs 13,664 crore with corresponding EBITDA margins at 12.9 per cent. JLR’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margins are expected at 13.5 per cent in Q4FY23. At the profit after tax (PAT) level, the brokerage firm expects the company to report profit of Rs 2,269 crore in Q4FY23.
On account of better-than-expected sales volume in Q4FY23, the brokerage firm Ventura Securities has improved their forecasted financials for Tata Motors. The consolidated revenue & EBITDA are expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8 per cent to Rs 518,095 crore and 33.1 per cent to 73,361 crore respectively over FY22-26E, while the blended EBITDA margin is expected to improve by 577bps to 14.2 per cent. Net earnings are expected to scale to Rs 23,023 crore (compared to the loss of Rs 11,441 crore) and net margins to reach 4.4 per cent by FY26E, the brokerage firm said. It has ‘buy’ rating on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 715 per share in next 30 months.