Watch Will PSU banks continue to markets?

Shares of Tata Motors hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 513, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on expectation of strong earnings for January to March quarter (Q4FY24). Tata Group passenger cars & utility vehicles company is schedule to announce Q4 results on Friday, May 12.

Thus far in the calendar year 2023 (CY23), Tata Motors have outperformed the market by surging 32 per cent, as compared to 1 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.