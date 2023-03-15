Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty erase gains, now flat; FMCG shares drag
Stock market live updates: Broader indices, however, were seen holding gains up to 0.5 per cent.
S I Reporter| Business Standard| Delhi
Stock market LIVE updates: Domestic markets erased gains and slipped into the negative zone in noon deals owing to weakness in FMCG stocks and index heavyweights Reliance and Bharti Airtel.
Topics : MARKET LIVE | market sentiments | Market trends
First Published: Mar 15 2023 | 1:23 PM IST