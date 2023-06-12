Stock Market Live: Equity benchmark indices traded with slim gains on Monday as Dalal Street awaits consumer inflation for May and IIP data for April later today. The BSE Sensex rose 135 points to 62761, and the NSE Nifty50 moved 40 points higher to 18,600.Tata Motors, Infosys, M&M, HCL Tech, Tata Steel and HUL led gains on the Sensex, while BPCL and SBI Life were the top Nifty winners.On the flip side, Divi's Lab, ONGC, Power Grid, Titan and RIL slipped up to 1 per cent.The broader markets outperformed benchmark indices. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.6 per cent.Among stocks, Go Fashion tanked 5 per cent. Sequoia Capital was said to sell up to 10.18 per cent stake in the company at Rs 1,135 a share via block deal today, as per reports.