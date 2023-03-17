Nifty Realty index gains 3%; DLF, Prestige Estates, Lodha surge up to 5%
In past 2 days, DLF surged 9 per cent after the company said it has sold 1,137 luxury apartments, priced Rs 7 crore and above, in its housing project in Gurugram for over Rs 8,000 crore within 3 days.
Shares of real estate companies were in focus on Friday with the Nifty Realty index gaining 3 per cent backed by a strong rally in frontline stocks on expectation that the Federal Reserve will pause rate hikes.
