MARKETS: Sensex tanks 850 pts to day's high, Nifty High17900;...
Stock market live updates: Broader indices, however, were seen holding gains up to 0.5 per cent.
Testing new heading
Stock Market Highlights: The key benchmark indices wilted under selling pressure yet again with IT, auto, power and realty shares taking a knock. The NSE Nifty 50 dipped below the 17,000-mark in intra-day deals for the first time since October 13, 2022.
...Read More
No article available in this category.
Topics : MARKET LIVE
First Published: Mar 15 2023 | 10:56 PM IST