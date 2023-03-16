Nifty 50 index heads for technical correction amid global turmoil
CLOSING BELL: Nestle, Titan, Hindustan Unilever and Asian Paints were the major gainers among the Sensex-30 pack; while Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and Bharti Airtel were the top losers.
SI Reporter| Business Standard| Delhi
Stock Market Highlights: The benchmark indices snapped their five-day losing streak amid high volatility on Thursday, as FMCG and select banking shares gained, while IT and metal stocks witnessed selling pressure.
Topics : Stock Market | MARKET WRAP | MARKET LIVE | Indian markets
First Published: Mar 16 2023 | 8:55 PM IST