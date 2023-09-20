Aviation ministry permits Akasa Air to launch international flights

On Tuesday, Akasa Air submitted to the Delhi High Court that the sudden departure of these pilots, who had reportedly not served their mandatory notice period of six months (for first officers) or one year (for captains), had compelled the carrier to cancel 24 flights per day in September. The airline also said that it was in a "state of crisis" and "may shut down".



Any airline with a minimum of 20 planes in its fleet can launch international flights. Akasa Air, which operated its inaugural flight in August last year, received its 20th B737 Max plane from Boeing on August 1.

The permission comes at a time when the airline is facing severe turbulence due to the abrupt resignation of 43 pilots who have chosen to join rival airlines.