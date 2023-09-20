close
Aviation ministry permits Akasa Air to launch international flights

The young airline, which is facing pilot exits, is yet to announce its first international destination

Image

Deepak Patel New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 1:32 PM IST
The civil aviation ministry has granted permission to newly established airline Akasa Air to start international flights.

The permission comes at a time when the airline is facing severe turbulence due to the abrupt resignation of 43 pilots who have chosen to join rival airlines. 
On Tuesday, Akasa Air submitted to the Delhi High Court that the sudden departure of these pilots, who had reportedly not served their mandatory notice period of six months (for first officers) or one year (for captains), had compelled the carrier to cancel 24 flights per day in September. The airline also said that it was in a "state of crisis" and "may shut down".

Any airline with a minimum of 20 planes in its fleet can launch international flights. Akasa Air, which operated its inaugural flight in August last year, received its 20th B737 Max plane from Boeing on August 1.

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 8:26 AM IST

