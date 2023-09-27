Wheat procurement picks up but may face headwinds in some states

In Madhya Pradesh, official sources said the state government hoped to purchase 7-8 million tonnes against an earlier target of 10 million tonnes, while in Haryana news reports said the state government expected procurement to be 6.5-7.0 million tonnes against the earlier target of 8.5 million tonnes.

After an initial lull, procurement has picked up steady pace in the past few days and, according to news agency PTI, till last week, the government procured 11.1 million tonnes in the 2023-24 marketing year (April-March), up from the 9.9 million tonnes in the year-ago period (up 12.12 per cent), according to the food ministry data.These factors, traders said, will bring more wheat to domestic supplies and ensure higher than FY23 procurement in the central pool.