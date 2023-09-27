close
Sensex (0.24%)
58214.59 + 139.91
Nifty (0.26%)
17151.90 + 44.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.65%)
4164.50 + 27.00
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
30040.60 + 82.45
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
39999.05 + 104.35
Heatmap

Wheat procurement picks up but may face headwinds in some states

"Wheat procurement is progressing smoothly," a senior food ministry official told PTI

Image

Business Standard
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 10:07 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, two big wheat procurers, expecting some revision in their purchase plans this year owing to farmers getting more than the minimum support price (MSP) from private players and the impact of rain in March on final yields, all eyes are now on the Central target of buying 34.2 million tonnes for the central pool in FY24.
After an initial lull, procurement has picked up steady pace in the past few days and, according to news agency PTI, till last week, the government procured 11.1 million tonnes in the 2023-24 marketing year (April-March), up from the 9.9 million tonnes in the year-ago period (up 12.12 per cent), according to the food ministry data.

These factors, traders said, will bring more wheat to domestic supplies and ensure higher than FY23 procurement in the central pool. 
In Madhya Pradesh, official sources said the state government hoped to purchase 7-8 million tonnes against an earlier target of 10 million tonnes, while in Haryana news reports said the state government expected procurement to be 6.5-7.0 million tonnes against the earlier target of 8.5 million tonnes.
 

“Wheat procurement is progressing smoothly,” a senior food ministry official told PTI.
By all reckoning, a situation akin to last year, when procurement for the central pool dropped to a multi-year low of around 18.79 million tonnes, is ruled out because the ban on exports is still in force; there is no added pressure from the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana, which has not been extended after December 31; and the crop size is on the higher side than it was last year.

Also Read

29% uptick in Madhya Pradesh farmers registering to sell wheat at MSP

Wheat procurement picks up but may face headwinds in some states

Marginal impact of untimely rains on wheat crop, say top officials

After wet March, IMD predicts drier April for wheat growing northern India

Nearly 80% of new wheat arrivals in mandis so far of inferior quality

Jeera prices up 73% since January 2023 amid rising demand, supply shortage

Everstone in talks to sell 41% stake in India's Burger King franchisee

Wheat procurement picks up but may face headwinds in some states

Cotton industry seeks govt-regulated process to end certification imbroglio


Topics : Wheat stock

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesNarendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiRajnath SinghISROBJPNitin GadkariHindenburg ReportWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
BUDGET 2022Budget With BSElections 2022Lok Sabha Elections 2019
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon