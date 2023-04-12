TEST PHOTO STORIES

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Stumps: Lyon's 8-64 demolishes IND to 163
What's Bazball and why is it the right approach to keep Test cricket alive?
BGT 2023, 3rd Test Day 1: Kuhnemann, Khawaja take Australia ahead of hosts
IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 3 Highlights: Australia beat India by 9 wickets
IND vs AUS, 4th Test, Day 3 Highlights: India 289/3 courtesy Gill's century
Unseasonal rains damaged crops over 7,400 hectares in 5 districts: Fadnavis
No one can encroach even an inch of our land: Amit Shah in Arunachal
Covid patients' blood shows who is likely to become severely ill: Study
Rahul must clarify Azad's charge on meeting 'undesirable businessmen': BJP
Face masks mandatory in civic-run hospitals in Mumbai as Covid cases rise