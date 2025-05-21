Friday, May 30, 2025 | 11:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Where to invest as markets overcome tariff fears? Analysts weigh in

Where to invest as markets overcome tariff fears? Analysts weigh in

From Ridham Desai of Morgan Stanley, Wei Li, Global Chief Investment Strategist, BlackRock Inv. Institute and Shridatta Bhandwaldar of Canara Robeco MF, here is the market strategy of leading analysts

Image

Shine Jacob
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian stock markets continue to trade firm on Wednesday with the Sensex and the Nifty 50 recovering fully from the April 2 tariff imposition by US President Donald Trump. The surge comes on the back of 90-day pause by the US administration on the imposition of these tariffs.
 
Are the markets completely out of the woods? Is it a good strategy to diversify into international markets? If so, which ones?
 
Is this a 'sell on a rise market', or should investors buy the dips? Which sectors and stocks are a must for your portfolio, and which ones should be avoided? 
The market is transitioning from one driven by macro conditions to one where stock-picking is likely to add alpha. We are capitalisation-agnostic following recent developments, cutting back on our preference for small and mid-caps over large caps.
 
 
While the bias remains to buy domestic sectors with a cyclical bias, both overweight and underweight positions stand reduced. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has policy space to act to support domestic growth, whereas external-facing sectors could go through multiple months of uncertainty. 
 

More From This Section

football

Morgan Stanley sees Sensex at 89,000 by June 2026, upside potential of 8%

Delhi Weather

Indian stocks unlikely to give significant return in next 1-yr: Marc Faber

Full size

Hundreds stranded on Kailash Yatra after landslide in Uttarakhand

India

CCI gives nod to Temasek's minority acquisition of Haldiram Snacks Food

Air India explores new routes for North America flights amid airspace curbs

Air India explores new routes for North America flights amid airspace curbs

Topics : AstaGuru
Gold price in Delhi today is ₹ 84,470, Click Here for other cities. Silver price in Delhi today is ₹ 84,470, Click Here for other cities.

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News Home

Stock Market Live UpdatesNarendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiRajnath SinghISROBJP Nitin GadkariHindenburg ReportWorld Economic
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon