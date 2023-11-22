Road accidents in India at decade low, but number of fatalities up

The number of road accident deaths in India increased in 2022, even as the total number of accidents fell to a decadal low.

India recorded 461,312 road accidents in 2022. Ten years ago, in 2012, the number was 490,383, according to ‘Road accidents in India 2022’, a report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (chart 1). Compared to 2021, though, 11.9 per cent more accidents were reported.





Last year, 168,491 people lost their lives in road accidents – 21.9 per cent more than in 2012, when 138,258