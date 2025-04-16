Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 05:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Indian companies file $2.82 billion ECB plans with RBI in February 2025

Indian companies file $2.82 billion ECB plans with RBI in February 2025

Among the prominent firms that filed intent in February 2025 with the RBI is Tata Steel Ltd, for $750 million, for overseas investment in joint ventures and wholly owned subsidiaries

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Indian companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), filed proposals in February 2025 with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise $2.82 billion through External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs).
 
Of this, the intent for fund-raising through the automatic route amounted to $2.62 billion, and that via the approval route was $197.4 million, according to RBI data.
 
Among the prominent firms that filed intent in February 2025 with the RBI is Tata Steel Ltd, for $750 million, for overseas investment in joint ventures and wholly owned subsidiaries. The funding from commercial banks has a maturity of six years.
 
Varanasi Aurangabad NH-2 Tollway Private Ltd is raising money through two ECB lines — one for infrastructure development worth $180.2 million and another loan worth $190.99 million for refinancing rupee loans. JSW Cement plans to raise $92.85 million to refinance its earlier ECB.
 
 
Among NBFCs, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services filed an intent to raise up to $150 million from banks through a loan with a three-year maturity. REC, a public sector financial institution, filed to raise $197.4 million for on-lending purposes.

Topics : Indian companies

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

