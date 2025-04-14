Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 10:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / G-7 central banks prepare first policy responses to Trump tariffs chaos

G-7 central banks prepare first policy responses to Trump tariffs chaos

Against a backdrop of rising Treasury yields, weaker dollar and slumping stocks tied to US trade policy, investors will be seeking clues from Fed policymakers on their appetite for lower interest rate

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The first Group of Seven monetary policy decisions since President Donald Trump’s trade war unleashed global market turmoil may prompt diverging responses from either side of the Atlantic.
 
While Bank of Canada officials on Wednesday could keep borrowing costs on hold to guard against the potential inflationary impact of an ongoing tariff battle with the US, the European Central Bank is now widely anticipated to reduce interest rates the following day.  
The US president has paused many of the harshest elements of his promised tariffs — with actions against China the exception — but market volatility and pervasive uncertainty may inflict damage too. ECB President Christine Lagarde hinted at those risks on Friday, saying officials are monitoring the situation and have tools available, and that price stability and financial stability go hand-in-hand. 
 
 
This is the second time in just over two years that she and colleagues find themselves puzzling over a rate decision in the wake of turmoil emanating from the US, but before Fed policymakers met. After the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank prompted market ructions in 2023, the ECB opted not to blink, and delivered a promised half-point hike.
 
On this occasion, the ECB’s decision may be more straightforward. With tariffs likely to hit the economy but the European Union holding off for now on inflationary countermeasures, officials are widely expected to cut their rate by a quarter point. 

Also Read

Full size

India to significantly cut tariffs before April 2 deadline, claims Trump

Delhi Weather

IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch DC vs LSG cricket match live?

tata

Modi urges stakeholders to invest in people, innovation to create jobs

leadership

Pak's Punjab govt uses artificial rain in cities to combat pollution

S N Subrahmanyan

No state has been ignored: Nirmala Sitharaman defends Budget in Rajya Sabha

 
Canada has more of a trade-off to consider. While Trump’s tariffs are already hurting business investment and consumer spending, inflation expectations are spiking. Data on consumer prices out on Tuesday may prove pivotal for their judgment.
 
What Bloomberg Economics Says:
 

More From This Section

No country 'off the hook': Trump says tariff exemptions will be short lived

No country 'off the hook': Trump says tariff exemptions will be short lived

Delhi Weather

US tariffs: Recessionary phase not ruled out in key economies, says Montek

test article category h1 tag as a name

test article category h1 tag as a name

test article for primary tag implementation new

test article for primary tag implementation new

test article for primary tag

test article for primary tag

Topics : AstaGuru

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News Home

Stock Market Live UpdatesNarendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiRajnath SinghISROBJP Nitin GadkariHindenburg ReportWorld Economic
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon