How delimitation could shift India's fiscal balance and growth model

What delimitation means in fiscal terms Delimitation refers to redrawing Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies based on population changes. The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 proposes raising the cap to 815 Members of Parliament (MPs) from states and 35 from Union territories, effectively reducing constituency sizes.

Article 81(2) of the Constitution states that Lok Sabha seats and constituencies should be allocated, as far as practicable, based on population so that representation is broadly equal across states and within each state. This was the very reason that delimitation has been on hold since 1976 until the publication of a fresh Census after the year 2000.

The 131st Constitution Amendment Bill and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, scheduled to be introduced in Parliament on Thursday, April 16, do not explicitly mention whether the delimitation exercise will be carried out based on population alone.

Business Standard spoke to Lekha Chakraborty, professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, who said a shift in parliamentary representation after delimitation, expected following the 2026 Census, could subtly alter the political economy of India’s fiscal federalism. A population-based redistribution of seats is likely to benefit faster-growing northern states, while states that have stabilised population growth may lose relative influence. Economists say this could reshape fiscal incentives.

According to her, northern states are likely to gain seats and greater influence in Parliament, which could affect how fiscal decisions are debated.

"This altered balance may intensify demands from southern and more developed states for reforms in Finance Commission criteria to rethink population as a significant criterion for tax transfers," she said.

Representation vs contribution The tension becomes sharper when economic contribution is compared with population share. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat together account for a large share of India’s GDP, while Uttar Pradesh and Bihar dominate demographically.

The 16th Finance Commission has already tried to balance these pressures by retaining states’ share in the divisible tax pool at 41 per cent while adjusting the devolution formula to include GDP contribution.

"Current horizontal devolution tries to balance equity and efficiency," Chakraborty said, adding that southern states may push harder for efficiency-based metrics such as tax effort and governance outcomes if their parliamentary weight declines.

She also said debates on "vertical devolution" and centrally sponsored schemes could intensify, with demands for more untied transfers to preserve performance incentives.

While the Finance Commission operates independently under a constitutional mandate, Chakraborty said political dynamics could still shape the broader debate. "Adaptive criteria balancing equity and efficiency will be essential to prevent deepening regional divides," she said.

Biswajit Dhar, development economist and former professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, told Business Standard that the exercise, if done on the basis of population, could disproportionately benefit more populous states and may "punish" those that have controlled population growth, many of which have also been more economically vibrant.

Impact on fiscal federalism India’s fiscal federal structure works through both institutional rules and political negotiation. Delimitation will not directly determine Finance Commission recommendations, but it could reshape the political environment in which fiscal decisions are made.

"The political economy of unconditional intergovernmental fiscal transfers will be distinctly different," Chakraborty said.

With more MPs from populous states, pressure could grow to prioritise population-based criteria such as income distance and demographic need, potentially shifting the balance away from efficiency-linked metrics.

"This could pressure future commissions to emphasise income distance and population 'density' in horizontal devolution formulas, addressing equity concerns of populous, lower-income regions," she said.

Could central spending priorities shift? A stronger parliamentary presence from high-population states could also influence spending priorities. This may tilt public expenditure towards welfare schemes such as food subsidies and housing, while attracting more central investment to those regions.

"The delimitation exercise could thus create a perverse situation wherein the relatively populous states would have a stronger voice in the Parliament and consequently a larger say in the making of national policies, while those making substantial economic contributions would have fewer MPs to back their cause," Dhar said.

What this means for growth A population-based redistribution of seats could also affect the pace and direction of economic reforms. A Parliament tilted towards high-population states may favour policies that protect consumption and welfare.

That could make reforms such as GST rationalisation, tax simplification and subsidy rationalisation more politically sensitive. Structural reforms such as labour codes, land reforms and fiscal consolidation may also require more negotiation as regional bargaining intensifies.

As a result, reform momentum could depend increasingly on coalition-building among states with differing economic priorities.

Dhar said, "The conflicts between states with larger economic contributions and those having larger political representation could become inevitable."

At its core, the issue is about who shapes fiscal decisions. Delimitation could amplify the voice of lower-income, high-population states and push policy towards redistribution and welfare, even as economic activity and tax generation remain concentrated in richer states.