RBI slaps penalties on Standard Chartered Bank-India, other entities

Pace of retail loan growth double of total advances, says RBI report

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing today: When and where to watch live streaming

BofA Securities ups Nifty target to 20,500; sees markets get rerated

High interest rates may impact borrowers' debt service capacity: FSB to G20

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp will cut its diesel purchases from other refiners as it has commissioned a 3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) hydrocracker at its recently upgraded Vizag refinery, its head of refineries S Bharathan said on Monday.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com