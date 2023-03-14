Govt's steps to ease NBFC liquidity crisis too short-term: Fitch report

In this section

TVS Credit posts 75% rise in Q3; net profit rises to Rs 97.97 crore

Bajaj Finance Q3 net up 40% to Rs 2,973 cr; highest ever quarterly profit

Refresh the approach to growth, equity

Alive and kicking: What common thread links the new-age NBFCs?

Aditya Birla Capital's Q3 net up 27% YoY as retail, SME lending grows

TCS Q2 margin may expand sequentially; revenue seen rising up to 9% YoY

TCS Q3 preview: Margins to expand sequentially; Revenue may grow 16-18% YoY

he government measures to provide partial credit guarantee to public sector bank on their asset purchases fromNBFCscan ease funding pressure only for the short-term, says a report. In the budget, the

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com